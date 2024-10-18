October 18, 2024
Boxing News

Tszyu, Murtazaliev make weight

Murtazaliev Vs Tszyu Weigh In 10.17.24 10 19 2024 Weigh In
Photo: Joseph Correa/Premier Boxing Champions

Undefeated IBF super welterweight world champion Bakhram Murtazaliev and former WBO 154-pound world champion Tim Tszyu both weighed in ahead of their showdown this weekend on Prime Video from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Murtazaliev weighed 152.8 lbs., while scaled in at 153.4 lbs.

Other Weights:
Yoenis Téllez 153.8 vs Johan Gonzalez 153
César Mateo Tapia 160 vs. Endry Saavedra 159.8
Jocksan Blanco 153.8 vs. Ángel Ilarraza 154
Roberto Rivera Gómez 129.8 vs Jenn Gonzalez 127.2
Dainier Pero 235 vs Willie Jake, Jr. 264.8 Ibs.
Justin Viloria 130 vs. Diuhl Olguin 128.8
Gary Antonio Russell 121.6 vs Jaden Burnias 122.6 Ibs.
Mikey Garcia 145.2 Ys Carlos Aguilera. Jr. 144.4
Carlos Jackson 125.6 Ys Ryan Lee Allen 124.4
Daniel Blancas 167.2 vs. Marco Delgado 169

WBC #6 Rikiishi sinks Baconaje
Weights from London

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >