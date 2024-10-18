Undefeated IBF super welterweight world champion Bakhram Murtazaliev and former WBO 154-pound world champion Tim Tszyu both weighed in ahead of their showdown this weekend on Prime Video from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Murtazaliev weighed 152.8 lbs., while scaled in at 153.4 lbs.

Other Weights:

Yoenis Téllez 153.8 vs Johan Gonzalez 153

César Mateo Tapia 160 vs. Endry Saavedra 159.8

Jocksan Blanco 153.8 vs. Ángel Ilarraza 154

Roberto Rivera Gómez 129.8 vs Jenn Gonzalez 127.2

Dainier Pero 235 vs Willie Jake, Jr. 264.8 Ibs.

Justin Viloria 130 vs. Diuhl Olguin 128.8

Gary Antonio Russell 121.6 vs Jaden Burnias 122.6 Ibs.

Mikey Garcia 145.2 Ys Carlos Aguilera. Jr. 144.4

Carlos Jackson 125.6 Ys Ryan Lee Allen 124.4

Daniel Blancas 167.2 vs. Marco Delgado 169