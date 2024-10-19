October 18, 2024
Boxing Results

WBC #6 Rikiishi sinks Baconaje

Rikiishi Baconaje013

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC #6 elongated southpaw Japanese Masanori Rikiishi (16-1, 11 KOs), 134.25, displayed his strength in dispatching former Philippine champ Arnel Baconaje (17-9, 12 KOs), 133.5, with a vicious body shot at 2:38 of the second round in a scheduled ten on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Masanori annexed the WBC silver 130-pound belt by scoring a come-from-behind twelfth-round TKO victory over Michael Magnesi in Italy this March. IBF #3, WBO #8 Rikiishi lately moved to Ohashi gym from Midori gym to anticipate his long awaited world title shot, and scored a fine triumph in his first under Ohashi. The tall southpaw connected with a lethal left to the belly followed by a right hook to the head with the Filipino dropping in agony for the count.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.
BoxRec: Masanori Rikiishi
