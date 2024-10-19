Next Wednesday, October 23, Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment presents “Heroes on the Hudson 2,” including three title fights, live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden. ProBox will stream.

The evening will kick off with a heavyweight clash between Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (27-6-2, 20 KOs), of Newport News, VA, and Brooklyn, NY’s Earl Newman (10-3-1, 7 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds.

World-ranked super lightweight contender “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (21-0-2, 10 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, squares off against Rochester, NY’s Lavisas Williams (10-1-1, 3 KOs) in the co-main event.

The main event features a rematch between IBF female bantamweight champion Miyo Yoshida and Shurretta Metcalf.