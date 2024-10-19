October 18, 2024
WBC #9 Matsumoto demolishes Nakagawa

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten prospect Keisuke Matsumoto (12-0, 8 KOs), 126, impressively made his fourth defense of his Japanese national feather belt when he decked JBC#7 Kimihiro Nakagawa (10-7-2, 5 KOs), 126, three times and for the count at 2:25 of the second session of a scheduled ten on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. Shaven skulled Keisuke such as Isaac Pitbull Cruz (the son of formerly three-time world challenger Koji) connected with a beautiful right to the button of the challenger, sending him to the deck. He overwhelmed him with his follow-up attack to have him go down twice more and out. The unbeaten son, 25, is currently ranked #7 by IBF and #13 by WBO.

Sensational bantam prodigy Yuta Sakai (2-0, 2 KOs), 119, displayed his trademark sharpness and disposed of unbeaten Thailander Sujaritchon Surampai (3-1, 3 KOs), 122, at 1:18 of the second round in a scheduled eight. The tall 5’8” southpaw, 19, had an excellent amateur mark of 50-2, winning the world youth championship in Spain in 2022 prior to his entry into the paid ranks. This prospect is worth watching, as his promoter Hideyuki Ohashi highly expects.

