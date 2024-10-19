By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA super feather world champion, Jezreel “Invisible” Corrales (26-7, 10 KOs) and his opponent, former World title challenger, Ricardo “The Scientist” Nuñez (24-6-2, 22 KOs), both hit the scale at 134.25 pounds, to dispute the WBC Continental Latino belt on the main event of the KO to Cancer card, schedulled for Saturday night at the Arena Roberto Durán.

Laguna Premium Boxing presents a very competitive 9-fight all Panamanian show.

Jonathan Miniel 135 vs. Fernando Martinez 135

Hibrahim Valdespino 126 vs. Daniel Lezcano 126

Samir Cuentas 143 vs. Jonathan Torres 147

Jeffrey Martinez 117.25 vs. Hector Ortega 117.25

Yovani Casasola 130.25 vs. Gregorio Francis 134

Leiner Rodriguez 119 vs. Carlos Bonilla 119

Abdiel Mojica 118 vs. Nazario Camarena 118

Angel Flores 115.25 vs. Julio Martinez 111.25