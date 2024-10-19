October 19, 2024
Results from Puerto Rico

Michigan lightweight Joshua “Double J” Pagan (11-0, 4 KOs) outdueled cagey veteran Haskell Rhodes (31-7, 16 KOs) over ten rounds with a unanimous decision victory on Friday night at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Scores were 100-90 and 99-91 twice.

The co-feature saw light heavyweight Juan Carrillo (13-0, 9 KOs) win the IBF Latino title as he scored a decisive unanimous decision over Lenin Castillo (25-6-1, 19 KOs). The judges scored the fight 98-92, 99-91, 100-90.

Female super featherweight Kiria Tapia (5-0, 0 KOs) won for the fifth time against no defeats as she recorded a dominating six-round unanimous decision over Beata Dudek (4-5, 4 KOs). Scores were 60-53 3x.

Unbeaten super middleweight Da’Velle Smith (10-0, 8 KOs) scored a first-round technical knockout over Gilberto Santos (16-16, 12 KOs).

