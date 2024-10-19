October 19, 2024
Unheralded light heavyweight Lewis Edmondson (10-0, 3 KOs) remained unbeaten with an upset twelve round majority decision over WBA #4, WBC #10, WBO #11, IBF #12 rated Dan Azeez (20-2-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Azeez struggled with awkward Edmondson, who won 114-114, 114-113, 115-112 despite having a point deduction in round eight. The British and Commonwealth titles were on the line.

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect Adam Azim (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a brutal eighth round KO over Ohara Davies (25-4, 18 KOs). Azim battered Davies to a knee in round five, then put him on his knees again in round eight to end it. After the fight, Davies announced his retirement.

WBO #1 light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) scored a knockdown with his first punch of the fight, but them was forced to go the full ten round distance against Ralfs Vilcans (17-2, 7 KOs). The referee scored it 98-92 for Yarde.

Welterweight Tulani Mbenge (21-2, 15 KOs) claimed the IBO 147lb title by hammering out a twelve round unanimous decision over Michael McKinson (26-2, 4 KOs). Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 117-111.

