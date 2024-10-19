In a clash for the vacant IBF super middleweight title formerly held by Canelo Alvarez, IBF #1 William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) claimed the famed red belt with a twelve round unanimous decision over IBF #2 Vladimir Shishkin (16-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Stadthalle in Falkensee, just outside of Berlin, Germany. Shishkin pressed the action in a close, slow-paced fight. Scull seemed hurt in the final round, but in the end judges scored it 116-113, 116-112, 115-113 for Scull.

