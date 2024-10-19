In a clash for the vacant IBF super middleweight title formerly held by Canelo Alvarez, IBF #1 William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) claimed the famed red belt with a twelve round unanimous decision over IBF #2 Vladimir Shishkin (16-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Stadthalle in Falkensee, just outside of Berlin, Germany. Shishkin pressed the action in a close, slow-paced fight. Scull seemed hurt in the final round, but in the end judges scored it 116-113, 116-112, 115-113 for Scull.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I never heard of scull till it was mentioned for a possible canelo contender. I Watch the fight but, didn’t impressed much but, good for him winning the tittle. Will definetely like to see him fight in the near future namrs such as mbilli, berlanga, munguia and or even plant for a nice paycheck and possibly to open doors for big money fights!
I’d like to see how the Cuban does against Berlanga. It might be a good matchup of styles.
Highway robbery. The best case is draw for the Cuban. The realistic score is 115-113 for the Russian.