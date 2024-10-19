Promoter Lamont Roach, Sr’s NoXcuse Promotions presented a “Prospect Show” on Saturday night at the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland. In the main event, lightweight Eric “El Toro” Hernandez (12-1, 5 KOs) of Ashburn, VA defeated Dewayne Zeigler (11-2-1, 5 KOs) of Montgomery, AL by eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 78-74.

Other Results:

Super Featherweight Frankie “The Franchise” Scarboro Jr. (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cheverly, MD defeated Wayne Lawrence (7-1, 4 KOs) of Toledo, OH by UD (2x 78-74, 77-75)

Flyweight Jordan “Ice Man” Roach (2-0, 1 KO) of Upper Marlboro, MD defeated Robert Ledesma (3-13-1, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, TX by 1RD (2:59) TKO

Welterweight Ben Johnson (2-0, 2 KO) of Washington, DC defeated Igor Santos (0-4) of Woburn, MA by 1RD (1:20) KO.

Welterweight David “Bodysnatcher” Whitmire (6-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, DC defeated Nelson Morales (5-17, 2 KOs) of Scranton, PA by UD (3x 40-36).

Super Bantamweight Cornellio Phipps (4-0, 2 KOs) of Oxford, PA defeated Gary Hampton (5-2) of Fort Worth, TX by UD (2x 59-55, 58-56)

Welterweight Max Garland (6-0, 6 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD defeated Gil Garcia (5-8-1, 1 KO) of Houston, TX by 4RD TKO (2:45)