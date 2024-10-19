Results from Orlando, Florida Super bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (20-1, 13 KOs) returned from a two-year layoff to knock out Jaden Burnias (6–3, 4 KOs) in the fourth round. Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Dainier Pero (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped Willie Jake, Jr. (11-6-2, 3 KOs) in round three. Unbeaten super featherweight Justin Viloria (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped journeyman Diuhl Olguin (16-41-7, 10 KOs) in round seven. Yes, Justin is the nephew of nephew of former two-weight world champion Brian Viloria. Scull wins IBF super middleweight title Like this: Like Loading...

