Super bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell (20-1, 13 KOs) returned from a two-year layoff to knock out Jaden Burnias (6–3, 4 KOs) in the fourth round.
Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Dainier Pero (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped Willie Jake, Jr. (11-6-2, 3 KOs) in round three.
Unbeaten super featherweight Justin Viloria (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped journeyman Diuhl Olguin (16-41-7, 10 KOs) in round seven. Yes, Justin is the nephew of nephew of former two-weight world champion Brian Viloria.
A hand picked opponent for Pero, result looks good on his resume , nothing else.Just remember what happened to Anderson, when it was time to stand up and face and opponent of another level he got clobbered!