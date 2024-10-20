Nigerian heavyweight Kingsley Black Lion” Ibeh (14-2-1, 12 KOs) turned in the best performance of his pro career in the main event of last night’s “EQC Fight Night,” card presented by Toro Promotions, Inc., and Whitfield Haydon Boxing, in the EQC Event Center at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. The 6’ 4”, 273-pound Ibeh only needed 49 seconds to stop 6’ 8”, 257-pound Jack “The Outlaw” May (10-1, 9 KOs) to capture the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino Silver title.

In the co-featured event, hometown favorite Marquice Weston (16-4-1, 9 KOs) registered a first-round stoppage of heavyweight John Shipman (5-8, 2 KOs) by way of a vicious body shot. It was Weston’s first victory in six years.