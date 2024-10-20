October 20, 2024
Boxing Results

Nuñez edges Corrales in KO to Cancer

By Héctor Villarreal
Photos: Martín Pérez/Magdiel González

In a clash of Panamanian proven warriors, Ricardo “The Scientist” Nuñez (25-6-2, 22 KOs), kept his WBC lightweight Continental Latino belt by the way of 8-round unanimous decision over former world champion Jezreel “Invisible” Corrales (26-8,10 KOs), in the main event of the KO to Cancer card, presented by Laguna Premium Boxing on Saturday night at the Arena Roberto Duran.

Corrales was knocked down in round 3 and referee Hector Afu deducted him a point in the sixth for holding. Even that disadvantage, the fight was so competitive that two judges scored 77-73 while the third had It 76-74.

For the third time in his short professional career, Jonathan Miniel (7-0, 6 KOs) overcame an early knock down to get a convincing win and remain undefeated. This time his opponent, Fernando “Panther” Martínez (6-3, 2 KOs) caught Miniel with a strong right hand on the chin, which sent him to the canvas in round 1. Miniel stood up inmediately to take control of the fight and won by TKO at 1:41 in the second.

Panamanian super flyweight living in Nevada, USA, Angel Flores had a successful pro debut by winning a unanimous decision over Julio César Martinez (1-2, 0 KO). All 3 judge’s scored 40-36. For this fight, Flores trained in the prestigious Ismael Salas’ gym in Las Vegas.

In one of the best fights of the exciting 9-bout card, featherweight Hibrahim Valdespino (4-1-1, 3 KOs) Stopped Daniel Lezcano (5-3-1, 3 KOs) at 51 seconds in the 5th round.

