By Zach Hirsch

Unbeaten WBA #12 featherweight Dominique Francis (16-0, 10 KOs) is fresh off of his impressive 4th round KO victory over previously unbeaten Julio Carrera Lugo (18-1-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico a week ago.

Francis a native of Miami, Florida again showed his willingness to go on the road, traveling cross country to California for his bout. This is nothing new for Francis, who has previously traveled and won multiple times internationally during his professional career. Francis will now campaign in the 130lb division where he expects to do big things in 2025.

Congratulations Dominique you are coming off a dominant knockout of a previously undefeated Julio Carrera Lugo. What was the key to this performance?

They key to this performance was to remain me & execute the game plan, like I always say when I do what I’m capable of anyone gone have a hard time.

You are 16-0 the hard way meaning you haven’t been aligned with a big promoter and have taken fights on short notice and on the road. Before Stockton, you fought in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia? What’s that been like?

It’s been a journey, it ain’t been easy at all but its apart of my story. Its builds the character of a champion and that’s what has been done. If it’s easy it’s not worth having!

Prior to turning pro at 18 you had a lot of success as a young fighter coming up in the amateurs. For the fans who don’t know tell us about some of the titles you won coming up?

We’ll its a long list

4x State Champ

Sugar bert National champ x2

Silver gloves nationals x2

Ringside nationals

Junior olympics champ

Golden gloves junior nationals champ x2

You are ranked #12 by the WBA at Featherweight but your win over with Lugo was at junior lightweight, which division will we see you competing in going forward?

I’m at junior lightweight now.

Coming off this exciting win, what can boxing fans expect to see from Dominique Francis for the remainder of the year and in 2025?

Well for 2025, just get ready to see more of the Biggest Trapper, I’m here, I’ve been here, y’all just catching on, so hang on and buckle up!