Former world champion O’Shaquie Foster(22-3, 12 KOs) has unfinished business. The 31-year-old will face Robson Conceição for the WBC junior lightweight world title on Saturday, Nov. 2, on ESPN+ at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Foster lost his title to Conceição via split decision in July, a controversial verdict that left him angered and motivated to become a two-time world champion.

Following a recent training session in Houston, this is what Foster had to say:

“The fight was easy. I didn’t see where the judges got that decision. But the fight was easy for me. I only saw that I could have been more active and let my hands go in certain situations more.”

“There are a lot of things I can do in that ring. I feel like I could have just put more combinations. I could have done a little bit more. But now I get the opportunity to do it again. Not everybody gets that opportunity. A lot of times, people get robbed, and they don’t they don’t get the rematch. So, I’m fortunate to get that rematch, and I’m looking to let my hands go more.”

“I feel like he might try to come out and do something different, but if you watch his fights, he fights the same way every time. He doesn’t switch it up too much. But, in my eyes, I’m just focused on what I can do. I’m good with rematches. I used to get them a lot in the amateurs and always avenged them. This is my first one in the pros, so I’m excited about it. It’s going to be fun.”

“I want the biggest fights. We’ve got the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez fight on December 7. So, I feel like it will line up perfectly.”