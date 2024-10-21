Ex-champ Cancio wins in Mexico This past Saturday night, October 19, former WBA 130lb. world champion Andrew Cancio returned to the ring with a sixth-round knockout of Gustavo Molina in Sonora, Mexico. Cancio dropped Molina in the first and second round of the scheduled eight-rounder. The fight was contested at the 135lb. limit. Details of Cancio’s next fight will be forthcoming. Rozicki-Peralta clash for WBC interim cruiser title O'Shaquie: I’m looking to let my hands go Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

