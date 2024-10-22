Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the WBC cruiserweight Division has faced extremely complicated circumstances.

In February of 2023 Badou Jack conquered the WBC World Cruiserweight Championship by defeating then champion Ilunga Makabu. Soon thereafter, champion Jack petitioned the WBC to place him as champion in recess so he could try to schedule a fight for the WBC world bridgerweight title. Champion Jack’s attempts were unsuccessful. He is now looking to return to the cruiserweight division.

In the meantime, Noel Mikaelian won the vacant WBC world cruiserweight title knocking out Ilunga Makabu. The WBC ordered champion Mikaelian to make his first mandatory defense after having won a vacant title against mandatory contender Ryan Rozicki who had won a final elimination bout via knockout of Olanrewaju Durodola.

Champion Mikaelian’s promoter of record, Don King Promotions, contracted the Mikaelian vs Rozicki fight to take place in Miami on June 7, 2024. Unfortunately, Champion Mikaelian sustained a sparring injury just 10 days before that fight.

DKP rescheduled the fight for September 28, 2024 also in Miami. Very unfortunately, DKP’s principal Don King experienced health issues severed enough not to be able to promote the event.

After thoroughly evaluating all the facts and having engaged in numerous communications with both camps, the WCB ordered a purse bid for the Mikaelian vs Rozicki bout. 3 Lion Promotions attended the purse bid ceremony which did not have to take place as both camps informed the WBC that they had reached an agreement.

The fight was then scheduled for December 7 in Canada. 3Lions Promotions produced bout contracts, contracted the arena, arranged for broadcast production, and incurred other substantial expenses. After all that effort, now it turns out that champion Mikaelian is unavailable to participate in the fight against Rozicki due to an ongoing legal dispute with his promoter Don King Productions.

The WBC Board of Governors has voted unanimously to support the petition from 3 Lion Promotions to approve an interim championship between Rozicki and the #2 contender Yamil Peralta from Argentina. That bout is a rematch of their highly controversial fight back in 2022.

The Rozicki vs. Peralta fight for the WBC interim world cruiserweight title will take place on December 7 in Canada.

The WBC Board of Governors will review the complete situation all weight categories during the upcoming annual convention in Hamburg. Germany from December 8-14.