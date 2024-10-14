By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten WBC bantamweight champ Junto Nakatani (29-0, 22 KOs), 117.75, successfully kept his belt in his mandatory defense as he scored a beautiful stoppage of #1 Petch Sor Chitpattana (76-2, 53 KOs), 117.5, at 2:59 of the sixth round on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Chitpattana down twice in round six.

(More to come)