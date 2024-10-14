By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)
Unbeaten WBC bantamweight champ Junto Nakatani (29-0, 22 KOs), 117.75, successfully kept his belt in his mandatory defense as he scored a beautiful stoppage of #1 Petch Sor Chitpattana (76-2, 53 KOs), 117.5, at 2:59 of the sixth round on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Chitpattana down twice in round six.
(More to come)
Talk about a collision course! Nakatani vs Inoue!
Nakatani should unify 118 — at least a little — then do what Rigondeaux said he wanted to do after one of his fights, “go Monster hunting”.
Lawrence Cole ends up in Japan…did not see that coming!
….they can keep him.
Nakatani is a special fighter who’ll be hard to beat at 118 or 122. He’s the #1 threat to Inoue, no doubt about it. I honestly don’t see how Inoue gets past Nakatani’s reach. One of the most mouth-watering matchups in boxing right now, IMO.
Mr Suleiman of the WBC,how can you rate Petch Sor Chitapattana as #1 contender?He has padded his record against mediocre opponents and this was only his second bout outside Thailand.
Against Nakatani he tried hard but was thoroughly outclassed.