The WBO Championship Committee has authorized WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora to proceed with a voluntary title defense of his WBO belt against any of the active top-15 world-rated WBO 154lb contenders. The winner must face Terence Crawford immediately thereafter within 180 days after the voluntary bout. Failure to comply with this condition will result in the Committee declaring the WBO jr. middleweight championship “vacant.”

