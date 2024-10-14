The WBO Championship Committee has authorized WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora to proceed with a voluntary title defense of his WBO belt against any of the active top-15 world-rated WBO 154lb contenders. The winner must face Terence Crawford immediately thereafter within 180 days after the voluntary bout. Failure to comply with this condition will result in the Committee declaring the WBO jr. middleweight championship “vacant.”
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
He should take an easy fight like the Spence fight that way both get paid good but Fundora retires Spence and destroys him easily.
Fundora is a tough proposition due to his height and activity, however, Arturo, I disagree with your assertion that he destroys Spence. Fundoras chin is made of porcelain glass, so slow your role, champ.
I don’t think his chin is made of porcelain. With as porous as his defense tends to be, he’d have more ko losses than one if it were.
Fundora gets beat up anytime he fights a live guy. Even with his win over Tszyu, Fundora was busted up pretty good. He’s a big guy with small legs so dont expect him to take a good punch from an actual puncher, such as Mendoza. But will always make a crowd pleasing fight.
It’ll be an interesting matchup, and I’m not sure who would win. I had dinner with Spence back in the summer and he told me he weighed 182, but was eager to get back in training.
Tell him take it easy on the Jerk chicken, Curry Goat, and Jamaican patties so he can get back to top form.
Seems he’s like Andy Ruiz, likes to eat and party soon as they start getting money and hanging with celebs.
Now his team is broken up and all momentum lost. He might can get that Canelo fight he always wanted though.
“against any of the active top-15 world-rated WBO 154lb contenders.” Does this include Spence? Do they have him rated in the top 15? He certainly hasn’t been active. I don’t even think Spence will be ready anytime soon.
Maybe Fundora can get a decent challenge against Kelly and later get a solid scrap against Crawford. I believe Crawford is more than willing to end his HOJ career by fighting Fundora. Crawford needs to stay away from Tzsyu, Bohachuk, Ortiz, Zayas, Ramos, Butaev and Conwell.
Spence would catch an ugly KO against Fundora’s uppercut because Spence has a tendency to get front foot heavy.
I hope Spence retires because Crawford previously did some damage on him. Put a fork in Spence because there are long term health concerns about him.
– Go Towering Inferno, go !!!!!!!!!!
Why does Crawford remain mandatory when he made no attempt to negotiate with Fundora the first time?