By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten southpaw prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa (5-0, 2 KOs), 118, formerly kick-boxing titlist with an unblemished mark of 42-0, acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific featherweight belt when he defeated Filipino Gerwin Asilo (9-1, 4 KOs), 117.5, by a unanimous decision (98-91 twice, 97-92) over ten speedy rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Tenshin, tremendously popular among Japanese younger generations, was in command in a sizzling contest with the sharp counterpunching Filipino. The ninth saw Tenshin land a southpaw left to the belly, sending his rival to the deck. For the near-future world title challenger it might be a good lesson to go the distance.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

(More to come)