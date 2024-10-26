Eric Basran 139.6 vs. Jorge Luis Rodriguez 138.2

Marc Pagcaliwangan 133.2 vs. Julian Evaristo Aristule 131.4

Maxime Turcotte Novosedlik 146.6 vs. Gisela Noemi Luna 144.2

Fasial Rehman 164.4 vs. Jamie Ingram 162.9

Venue: RBC Place London, London, Ontario, Canada

Promoter: Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions)

Note: Due to a medical emergency in transit, Samuel Arnold is not able to participate in the WBC Youth World Title bout against Moe Zawadi. “We wish Sam a speedy recovery and we are hopeful to get this WBC Youth world title bout in the near future,” said Otter.