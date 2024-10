Super welterweight “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis (25-1, 16 KOs) scored a second round TKO against Brian Chaves (14-6, 5 KOs) on Friday night at the Oceanside Events Center in Revere, Massachusetts. Ellis put Chaves on a knee at the end of round one. Chaves was unable to continue after round two.

In the co-feature, WBC USA silver middleweight champion Francis “Frank the Tank” Hogan (18-0, 16 KOs) stopped 43-year-old former world title challenger Elvin Ayala (29-14-1, 13 KOs) in round two.