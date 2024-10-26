Hometown favorite Jose Miguel Borrego (21-4, 17 KOs) decisioned previously unbeaten visiting Etoundi Michel William (16-1,12 KOs) of Brazil by way of the Ivory Coast. The 10 round super welterweight main event took place Friday night at the Deportivo Ferrrocarrillero in Aguas Calientes, Mexico. After a closely contested first half of the fight, Borrego broke through sending Michel to the canvas with a hook on the point to the chin during a heating exchange towards the end of round five. Michel would get through the round but Borrego kept the fight at close quarters for the better part of the rest of the fight in route to the unanimous decision victory. The official scores were 98-91 and 97-93 twice all in favor to Borrego.

Like this: Like Loading...