Weights from Los Angeles Omar Trinidad 125.8 vs. Hector Sosa 125

Daniel Barrera 113 vs. Angel Mesa Morales 112.8

Guadalupe Medina 104.6 vs. Katherine Lindenmuth 103

Gor Yeritsyan 146.8 vs. Jonathan Romero 144.8

Abel Mejia 132.2 vs. Kevin Mangune 131.6

Umar Dzambekov 177 vs. Eric Robles 176.6

Adan Palma 121.2 vs. Carlos Mujica 121.2 Venue: Commerce Casino, Commerce, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

TV: UFC Fightpass Borrego takes Michel's 0 in Agua Calientes Yoshida questions judges' scoring Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.