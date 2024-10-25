The team of former IBF women’s bantamweight champion Miso Yoshida have criticized the decision rendered by judges in her decision loss to challenger Shurretta Metcalf, despite a wide lead in COMPUBOX numbers. The judges, Robin Taylor (99-91), Robert Perez (97-93) and Max DeLuca (96-94) awarded Metcalf the win despite Yoshida, finished the fight ahead 96-64 in overall punches, 49-17 in jabs, 30-16 in body punches and 8-0-2 in a round-to-round breakdown of total connects.

Yoshida out-landed Metcalf in rounds one and eight by 100-percent and by 175-percent in round six. However, those rounds were scored against Yoshida.

“It was an honor to once again share the ring with Shuretta,” the dejected Yoshita said shortly after the fight, “this time in the mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden. “I felt I did more than enough to win the fight, and I don’t understand why the judge’s awarded my opponent for throwing wild punches that never landed and the few that did, had no effect.”