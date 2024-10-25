The complete card has been finalized for the anticipated return of the undefeated Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield Jr. (17-0, 12 KOs) against gritty Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Girón (20-3, 13 KOs). The 12-round main event is scheduled to take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, November 2, and will be exclusively broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
- In the co-main event, super middleweight Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) will take on David “Dynamite” Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round WBA world championship eliminator.
- Undefeated IBF female flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) will challenge WBA, WBC, WBO flyweight champion Gabriela “LA Chuky” Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) for all the marbles.
- Defending his WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight Title, undefeated Darius “DFG” Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) will measure up against Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round match.
Opening the DAZN Broadcast, former Team USA member Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) will participate in a six-round welterweight event against Xavier Madrid (5-5, 2 KOs).
On the Golden Boy Boxing: Schofield vs. Giron Prelims streamed live on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel, welterweight Eric Tudor (11-1, 7 KOs) is on a redemptive comeback tour and will participate in a 10-round fight against tough competitor Harold Calderon (28-1, 19 KOs). In a six-round super bantamweight fight, Gael Cabrera (5-0, 3 KOs) will fight a soon to be announced opponent.