The complete card has been finalized for the anticipated return of the undefeated Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield Jr. (17-0, 12 KOs) against gritty Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Girón (20-3, 13 KOs). The 12-round main event is scheduled to take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, November 2, and will be exclusively broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

In the co-main event, super middleweight Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) will take on David “Dynamite” Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round WBA world championship eliminator.

Undefeated IBF female flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) will challenge WBA, WBC, WBO flyweight champion Gabriela “LA Chuky” Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) for all the marbles.

Defending his WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight Title, undefeated Darius “DFG” Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) will measure up against Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round match.

Opening the DAZN Broadcast, former Team USA member Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) will participate in a six-round welterweight event against Xavier Madrid (5-5, 2 KOs).

On the Golden Boy Boxing: Schofield vs. Giron Prelims streamed live on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel, welterweight Eric Tudor (11-1, 7 KOs) is on a redemptive comeback tour and will participate in a 10-round fight against tough competitor Harold Calderon (28-1, 19 KOs). In a six-round super bantamweight fight, Gael Cabrera (5-0, 3 KOs) will fight a soon to be announced opponent.