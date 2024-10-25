Jack Catterall 140 vs. Regis Prograis 139.7
(WBO International super lightweight title)
Reece Bellotti 129.12 vs. Michael Gomez Jr 129.15
James Flint 139.4 vs. Campbell Hatton 140.4
Pat McCormack 146.11 vs. William Andres Herrera 145.8
Junaid Bostan 158 vs. Maico Sommariva 155.7
Ste Clarke 161.6 vs. Mateusz Pawlowski 159.12
William Crolla 155.12 vs. Lorenzo Grasso 155.11
Joe McGrail 127.12 vs. Lewis Morris 128.12
Emily Whitworth 117.9 vs. Sara Orszagi 110.14
Venue: Co-op Live, Manchester, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN