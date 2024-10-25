Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has announced the signing of former two-time world champion Lawrence Okolie to a promotional agreement. The 31-year-old Okolie, known as ‘The Sauce’, teams up with Queensberry in tandem with his decision to campaign at heavyweight and relinquishing his WBC world bridgerweight title he won via a first round stoppage of Lucas Rozanski in May.
Top Boxing News
A few months ago before the 5 on 5 fight card I thought that queensberry was gonna get rolled by matchroom, boy was i wrong, queensberry has had a great year so good for him.