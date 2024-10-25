October 25, 2024
Fight Club OC Results

By Evan Jacobs

Fight Club OC returned Tursday nighht with its largest crowd ever, 1,517 people, inside the Hangar at the OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, California.

In a six-rounder, unbeaten super lightweight Dorian Mendez (5-0, 2 KOs) edged William Davis (3-3-1, 1 KO) in a close, spirited contest. It looked like Davis might’ve taken the first two rounds, then Mendez roared back with shots to the body and head. This weakened Davis enough that Mendez took a decision.

The fight of the night featured welterweights Oscar Trujillo (2-0) and Niguy Simms (0-1) fought in a phonebooth for just about the entire fight. The action was back and fourth from the first to the last round. Honestly, it could’ve been a draw but the judges saw it for Trujillo.

Opening the show was lightweight Billy Timmons (3-2) vs. Luciano Ramos (2-7) in a 4 rounder. Timmons was elusive and worked behind his jab to neutralize Ramos’s attack and take a well deserved decision.

Super Middleweight Jaime Cerna (7-0-2, 4 KOs) defeated Louis Vasquez (0-1) over four. Vasquez may have only been making his pro-debut but he gave as good as he got. He rocked Cerna early, however, Cerna composed himself and used his ring IQ to fight behind a stiff jab and earn a decision.

Boxing returns to The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center on December 5.

