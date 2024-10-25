Bantamweight “Gucci Manny” Flores (19-1, 15 KOs) made quick work of Victor Olive (21-5-1, 9 KOs) on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort in Indio, California. Flores dropped Olivo with a body shot in the first round and Olivo watched the referee count him out at the 1:50 mark.

Local featherweight Tito Sanchez (14-0, 8 KOs) electrified the crowd with a third round knockout victory over Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (18-5-3, 9 KOs).