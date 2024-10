Weights from Revere, Massachusetts “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis 154 vs. Brian Chaves 154

Francis Hogan 159 vs. Elvin Ayala 159

Tommy Hyde 169 vs. Aro Schwartz 167

Mike Fontanez 157 vs. Bruno Romay 158

Joe Bush 150 vs. Keenan Raymond 150

Matt Doherty 139 vs. Eric Palmer 139

Tevin Regis 145 vs. Yeison Berdugo 140 Venue: Oceanside Events Center, Revere, Massachusetts

Promoter: CES

