World-rated super middleweight Darius “DFG” Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs), the undefeated rising star from Houston, returns to the ring on November 2 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, when he takes on Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

“I was the first one on my team to see that I was #7 in the WBA (he had not previously been rated and has since moved up to #6) and I jumped up on my couch streaming about being recognized by one of the four major sanctioning bodies. I still have to fight some of the (world-rated) fighters, but this is a dream come true for me. I was surprised by it (rated so quickly) but not surprised because, all along, I wanted to crack the top ten this year.”

However, you will not find the 28-year-old Fulghum calling out Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, nor any fighters rated ahead of him.

“I do not call anybody out. I don’t deserve to fight Canelo right now. I don’t deserve it right now and would look foolish by calling him out. I haven’t earned it yet. I don’t target other fighters because I don’t want to be perceived as picking and choosing my opponent. I just do my job in the ring. I enjoy what I do, I love it. I feel that I can compete with Canelo and beat anybody else in my division.”

“My skills have improved since I’ve been a pro for three years,” Fulghum concluded, “but the most improvements I’ve made is to better understand myself and the process like how to cut weight the best way, changing my diet, fight night routine, cut off distractions and other things like that because there’s a big difference between fighting as an amateur and pro. I want to be a legend in boxing!”

* * *

Fulghum is working with 3 Point Management (3 PM), which has a growing stable of gifted boxers including WBA Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs), world super flyweight title challenger John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs), and former WBA Inter-Continental light heavyweight champion Kareem “Supreme” Hackett (12-1, 6 KOs).