By Boxing Bob Newman

Hometown boy Bryce Mills locked horns with Mike Ohan, Jr. in a scheduled 8-round bout at 140 lbs. Mills was the non-stop aggressor, taking it to the lanky body and head of Ohan Jr. For his part, Ohan Jr. tried to counter in an effort to keep Mills off of him. Mills did lose his mouthpiece courtesy of a couple Ohan, Jr. counters, once each in the second and third rounds. Mills continued to press the action in the 4th, mauling Ohan Jr. corner at the end of the round, seemingly hurting his foe with seconds to go. After more of the same in the 5th, Ohan, Jr’s corner signaled to the referee that the fight was over at the round ‘s end, their man able to take no more. Mills now moves to 17-1, 6 KOs, while Ohan, Jr falls to 19-4, 9 KOs.

Comebacking super feather Abraham “Super” Nova took on Mexican Humberto Galindo in a scheduled 10 rounder. Nova was looking to rebound from two straight losses, while Galindo was coming off two losses and a draw respectively, in his last three. Galindo surprisingly caught Nova in the first round, driving him into Galindo’s corner and unleashing a series of hard shots that took the round.

It was a very technical yet. Fast-paced bout with a pattern emerging- Galindo would press forward while Nova looked to backpedal and counter. While the optics seemed to favor Galindo, it was tough to choose in many rounds as each man looked to control the fight with their own style and tactics.

Round six saw Nova pedal his bicycle around the ring with Galindo chasing and very few punches thrown or landed. The boo birds began to make themselves heard in the 8th as the action could not get past a pedestrian pace. The judges had as difficult a time as the fans did. Judge Don Ackerman saw it 97-93 for Galindo. Judge Bernard Bruni tabbed it 96-94 for Nova while judge Eric Marlinski had it even 95-95 for a split draw! Nova goes to 23-3-1, 16 KOs, while Galindo moves to 14-3-3, KOs.

In a middleweight clash, Jahi Tucker met Quilisto “Kilo The Kid” Madera in a scheduled 8-round clash. Tucker came out super confident, flashing his speed, hands down and rocking Madera on a couple of occasions in round one. Both men landed some hard shots in the second round with Tucker getting the better of it. Both fighters Drew Stern warnings from referee Charlie Fitch in the 4th as they were holding and hitting, ignoring his commands to break. In an exciting fifth, Tucker raked Madeira’s body and head with hard shots. It appeared the bell would save Madera to end the 5th as he was reeling along the rope from a deluge of Tucker punches. Referee Fitch had a close look as Madera took two huge left hands at the bell ending the sixth round. Still, Madera would not go down. Early in the eighth round, referee Fitch finally acted and took a point away from Tucker as he kept hitting during the referee’s commands to stop, and behind the head. That momentarily spurred Madera into action. But that enthusiasm was short-lived as Tucker went on another late surge, leaving Madera on rubbery legs and prompting Fitch to wave matters off at 1:52 of the final round. Tucker now moves to 13-1-1, 6 KOs, while Madera falls to 14-6, 9 KOs.

20-year-old novice heavyweight Ali Feliz met Rashad “Daywalker” Coulter in a scheduled six rounder in the third bout of the evening. Feliz, son of former heavyweight contender Fernely Feliz. From the outset, the difference in speed and power was evident. Feliz rocked Coulter on several occasions. Finally, in the second round, an onslaught against the ropes prompted referee Ricky Gonzalez to step in at 1:34 to save Coulter from further punishment. Feliz improves to 4-0, 3 KOs. Coulter slides to 5-5, 3KOs

Dominican featherweight knockout artist Yan Santana tucan Mexico ‘s. Eduardo “Fantastico” Baez in a scheduled 10-rounder on the second fight of the night. In a spirited first round, Baez pressed the action but Santana’s body shot counters paid dividends, as he hurt Baez against the ropes with 30 seconds to go in the opening stanza. In the second second beautiful counter left had Baez on rubbery legs, but he somehow survived the round. In the 4th, a four punch combination finally put Baez down. Referee. Charlie Fitch assessed the stricken fighter and waved the action on. A follow-up barrage by Santana prompted Fitch to step in and save Baez from further damage, despite him not going down again. The time was 1:57. Santana intrudes to 13-0, KOs, while Baez drops to 23-7-2, 9 KOs.

Polish heavyweight Damian “Polish Hussar” Knyba took on Uganda’s Richard Lartey in a scheduled eight-rounder to open up the Top Rank show at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY. After two feel-em out rounds, which Knyba did control with his jab, he finally lowered the boom on Lartey at 2:10 of the third, with referee Ricky Gonzalez waving off the unnecessary count. Knyba moves to 14-0, 8 KOs, while Lartey slides to 16-7, 13 KOs.