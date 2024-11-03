November 2, 2024
Boxing Results

Results from Las Vegas

In a historic clash for the undisputed female flyweight championship, undefeated IBF champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) took the belts of WBA, WBC, WBO champion Gabriela “LA Chuky” Alaniz (15-2, 6 KOs) via seventh round knockout. Competitive fight until Fundora dropped Alaniz twice in round seven to end it. Time was 1:40.

Defending his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title, undefeated Darius “DFG” Fulghum (13-0, 11 KOs) stopped Christopher Pearson (17-5-1, 12 KOs). Fulghum dropped Pearson in round one and punished Pearson until the bout was stopped by the referee in round three. Time was 1:02.

Results from Verona, NY

>