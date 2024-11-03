Queensberry coming to DAZN Queensberry Promotions (“Queensberry”), founded by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, has entered into a multi-year media rights agreement with DAZN. The deal will make DAZN the exclusive home of Queensberry’s elite boxing events starting in April 2025. Queensberry’s stable includes heavyweights champions Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, Fabio Wardley and Moses Itauma, middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz and leading female boxer Chantelle Cameron. Queensberry joins Matchroom, Golden Boy Promotions and others on DAZN. WBA#9 Masuda halts Utsumi #2 Schofield dropped by Giron, but remains unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

