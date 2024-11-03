November 3, 2024
Queensberry Promotions (“Queensberry”), founded by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, has entered into a multi-year media rights agreement with DAZN. The deal will make DAZN the exclusive home of Queensberry’s elite boxing events starting in April 2025. Queensberry’s stable includes heavyweights champions Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, Fabio Wardley and Moses Itauma, middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz and leading female boxer Chantelle Cameron. Queensberry joins Matchroom, Golden Boy Promotions and others on DAZN.

  • They’re on the same network as Matchroom & Golden Boy and they also have a good working relationship with Top Rank.

