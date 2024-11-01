On Tuesday, October 29 the IBF received notification that IBF junior bantamweight champion Fernando Martinez was vacating his IBF title. In a letter addressed to President Daryl Peoples, Martinez thanked Peoples for the opportunity to represent the organization with honor and respect since he earned the title in February of 2022. In turn, the IBF wished Martinez continued success and all the best in his future endeavors.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Typo .. not 122 IBF .. 115lbs. Guess he’s moving up to 118lbs. Nakatani owns that weight class but maybe this young man has the stuff?