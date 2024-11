Weights from Houston Tahmir Smalls 147.6 vs. Seantorious Martin 147.2

Dion Jones 139.8 vs. Elijah Williams 145

Joshafat Ortiz 128.8 vs. Travis Crawford 128.6

Nosa Divine Nehikhare 181.6 vs. Saundre Simmons 182.2

Steve Cunningham Jr. 156 vs. Rudy Reveles 154.6

Gustavo Rivera Rio 130.8 vs. Joseph Cruz 128.6

Santana Draper 145.4 vs. Keith Foreman 146.2 Venue: Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston, Texas

Promoter: Red Owl Boxing

TV: DAZN 37th Annual WBO Convention Final Day

