By Joe Koizumi

Hideyuki Ohashi of Ohashi Promotions has sent an astounding information to us in Japan. “Monster” Naoya Inoue and Ohashi were invited with a presidential airplane to Saudi Arabia and had a very important meeting with Turki Alalshikh there. Riyadh Season made a deal with Inoue and inked a lucrative sponsorship deal of some twenty million USD.

Sir Turki said, “Next year we, Saudi Arabia and Japan, will celebrate the seventieth anniversary since both countries established our diplomatic relationship. With the presence and participation of Mr. Naoya Inoue we would like to stage a big surprising event.”

Does it mean Monster Naoya will fight in Saudi Arabia next year? If so, which has a priority between his title defenses in Las Vegas, in Saudi Arabia and at the Tokyo Dome against unbeaten compatriot Junto Nakatani? Anyway, three times a year. Monster will welcome a very tight schedule next year.