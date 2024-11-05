Boxing returns to the iconic Fox Theater in Redwood City, California, on November 16 with former IBF heavyweight champion “Prince” Charles Martin (29-4-1, 26 KOs) headlines the card, and will face Matthew “El Matador” McKinney (17-8-3, 13 KOs). Martin, 38, is coming off an injury-induced layoff after a unanimous decision loss to Jared “Big Baby” Anderson in July 2023.

“I couldn’t jump rope, run, do the things I needed to do,” Martin said of the injury. “I got a lot of rest, let it heal and slowly got back to it.”

The injury gave Martin time to work on other aspects of his game, and to learn new things about his body. Incorporating yoga, stretching, and physical therapy into his routine, Martin has noticed changes in his movement, particularly when throwing power punches.

“I had tight hips. I didn’t know it. With yoga and maintenance of my body, I got them back in the game. It takes a lot of power out of your shot,” said Martin.

* * *

Former two-division world champion Michael “Second To” Nunn will be in attendance to sign autographs for fans.