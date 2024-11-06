Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is ready to shine bright on home soil once again as he prepares to defend his IBF World Welterweight title against Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday night (November 9) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, live worldwide on DAZN – on a card where Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez defends his WBC flyweight title against Pedro Guevara.

Ennis (32-0 29 KOs) steps back through the ropes in his hometown arena for the second time following a spectacular homecoming night in July, where he forced David Avanesyan to retire after five rounds in the first defense of his title.

The 27-year-old’s clash with mandatory challenger Chukhadzhian (24-2 13 KOs) will be the first time he’s had back-to-back fights in Philadelphia since an eight-round fight in December 2017 was followed by a six-round outing in January 2018. ‘Boots’ is determined to keep filling his new home after having a blast in July against Avanesyan and is even eyeing up a fight at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, if he can keep collecting belts and growing in his city.

“Fighting at the Wells Fargo Center for my first hometown show in a long time, it was amazing,” said Ennis. “It was a great atmosphere in there, it was a blessing, it was crazy. People were saying it was like a family reunion, a concert and like being on the block, all rolled into one, and I’m ready to do it again.

“It was important to look good in July, it always is, but more so then. The fans love me and they want to see me put on a show and knock people out. That’s what I do and that’s what I’m going to do again, have my fun and get the KO.

“It was a cool performance, but I did feel off and rusty. My timing was a little bit off, I was missing shots that I never miss, but having this fast turn around and get right back into the mix of things is going to be even better. I’ll be more on point this time, much sharper, my defense will be on point, and I’m going to have fun. This is the one, don’t miss this one.

“Every time I step out in Philadelphia, whether it’s the Wells Fargo or Lincoln Financial Field, who knows, maybe I can get a fight that’s big enough to fight there, but it’s always going to be bigger and better every time.”

Bam and Boots headline a night of action in Philadelphia, with former world champion Raymond ‘Savage’ Ford will return to action up at super featherweight when he takes on Orlando Gonzalez, light heavyweight talent Khalil ‘Big Steppa’ Coe takes on Manuel Gallegos, Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado makes his Matchroom debut against Jesus Saracho over ten rounds at super lightweight and Austin Williams returns to the ring over eight rounds at 160lbs against Gian Garrido.

Boots Promotions duo Dennis Thompson and Ismail Muhammad return to the ring, and there’s a debut on the card for the hotly-touted Zaquin Moses, the cousin of pound-for-pound superstar Shakur Stevenson, stepping through the ropes for the first time over four rounds at super featherweight.