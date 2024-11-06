Weights from Montreal Osleys Iglesias 167 vs. Petro Ivanov 167.2

(IBO super middleweight title) Steven Butler 165.3 vs. Fernando Farias 165.5

Thomas Chabot 129.5 vs. Jesus Daneff 129.3

Wilkens Mathieu 171.6 vs. Marcos Karalitzky 171.7

Dimitry Asanau 134.7 vs. Matias Rueda 133.9

Jhon Orobio 138.3 vs. Jacopo Colli 139.7 Venue: Casino de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

TV: ESPN+ Subriel Matias back in action Boots vows to have fun and get the KO Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

