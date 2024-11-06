Osleys Iglesias 167 vs. Petro Ivanov 167.2
(IBO super middleweight title)
Steven Butler 165.3 vs. Fernando Farias 165.5
Thomas Chabot 129.5 vs. Jesus Daneff 129.3
Wilkens Mathieu 171.6 vs. Marcos Karalitzky 171.7
Dimitry Asanau 134.7 vs. Matias Rueda 133.9
Jhon Orobio 138.3 vs. Jacopo Colli 139.7
Venue: Casino de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Promoter: Eye of the Tiger
TV: ESPN+
Iglesias is the new one to watch in the Supermiddles. Can’t help to draw comparisons to David Morrell-both tall, southpaw Cubans with similar styles. From what I’ve seen of Iglesias, which isn’t really much, he’s not quite as crafty and elusive as Morrell. He recently signed with Montreal based Eye of the Tiger Promotions, so he’ll be getting more exposure against stiffer competition.