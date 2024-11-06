November 6, 2024
Subriel Matias back in action

The latest chapter in the storied boxing rivalry between México and Puerto Rico will take place this Saturday from Rubén Rodriguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. The main event will feature the return of former IBF world junior welterweight champion Subriel “El Orgullo de Maternillo” Matias (20-2, 20 KOs) against Roberto “Rifle” Ramírez (26-3-1, 19 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds. This will be Matias’ first fight since losing the title to Liam Paro on June 15.

In the co-main event, an IBF world bantamweight title elimination bout, former two-time IBF world bantamweight champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (22-3, 13 KOs) will go against Jose “El Chapulin” Salas Reyes (15-0, 10 KOs).

The will be available via a $39.99 pay-per-view on PPV.COM.

