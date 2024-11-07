By Mauricio Sulaimán

WBC President – Son of José Sulaimán

Upon returning from this recent trip, a friend told me, perhaps ironically, that he was jealous of me for traveling so much. It was a wonderful trip, but what you don’t see is what happens on each individual trip with travel time, waiting at airports, sleeping in hard or soft beds, away from your family and all that goes with the usual travel of all of us who belong to the boxing industry.

On Wednesday I got up at 3:00 a.m. to take the flight to Miami, where I waited three hours to board the flight to Puerto Rico. I arrived at the Island of Enchantment to attend a dinner that ended at midnight.

On Thursday I was up by 7 am, which is 5 am Mexico time, I attended the WBO Convention all day, with many meetings and gatherings, the day closed with the awards dinner as I was in my room getting ready to go to bed, Salvatore Cherchi called me and demanded I came down for the farewell to friends, as you may imagine this ended quite late.

On Friday after an early breakfast meeting, I took the flight back to Miami, and from the airport I went two hours by taxi to visit Don King at his home , I spent several hours with him, talking a bit, joking a bit and simply being present with this legend of our sport, I finally took an Uber to get to the Hard Rock Casino Hotel. On Saturday I met with Kris Lawrence from Hard Rock, who took me with his family to see the Miami Hurricanes NCAA game which was a great experience and then they were nice to take me to the airport to return home… I arrived late on Saturday, a little bit battered up from the few hours of sleep, the many notes of agreements from the meetings and all the discomfort that jet lag and traveling bring along.

The WBO Convention was a special meeting. Mr. Francisco Valcárcel ended his 30-year leadership as president of the WBO. The young lawyer Gustavo Olivieri was unanimously elected as the new leader. The other three presidents of the world-recognized organizations attended: Daryl Peoples, President of the IBF, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, of the WBA, and myself, of the WBC.

This meeting was a show of unity for the good of boxing. I wish Gustavo the best of luck in this new enticing stage of his life, and I offer all the support of our organization.

Returning to Puerto Rico was something very special. Many memories, the home of the legendary Yamil Chade, who was a great manager of boxers Wilfredo Gómez, Carlos de León and who discovered Félix Tito Trinidad, El Varón, as he was known, left countless anecdotes for his unique way of being: passionate, dedicated, loyal and very clever. One of my dad’s favorite songs was En mi viejo San Juan, which when I listen to it brings me closer to my old man and his eternal memory.

Everyone at the WBO made me feel welcome and at home. Greeting many members of the world community reinforced the important unity that must exist and gather us together in boxing.

Bob Arum was present, who, at 93 years old, attended to say goodbye to Paco; as well as promoters from various countries: Salvatore Cherchi, Tom Loeffler, the Warren family, Egis Klimas, Matchroom, Boxxer, Pelullo, DeGuardia and Maldonado. In short, a worthy farewell and welcome in this generational change.

I had the great fortune of being with Bob one day and Don King the next. They, along with my dad, were born in 1931, and my whole life is filled with memories of iconic moments in boxing history, which they helped create.

The four presidents had a very productive meeting in which we discussed topics of great importance to jointly address the current reality of our sport, seeking positions that help the development of boxing: unification fights, ring officials, mandatory fights, rules and a great diversity of topics were put on the table, as has been done on various occasions, but now with the purpose of taking a firm step with consistency and plans for the future.

Once again I received an infinite number of displays of affection on the occasion of the passing of my dear mother; people I had not seen during this period, took it upon themselves to remember Dona Martha as the great person she was, always attentive and hospitable, helpful and kind, with a great sense of humor.

My daughter was very excited about my visit to San Juan, because her boyfriend, Bad Bunny, lives there; (although he doesn’t know it) she claims they are a couple.

This weekend there was important boxing activity. Gabriela Fundora, Sebastián’s sister, won the WBC flyweight world title, and at the same time became undisputed champion with all four belts. Now we have Sebastián and Gabriela as Green and Gold Champions. Siblings Supreme. This is great. They are a beautiful family who have been seeking this feat for many years. Sampson, their promoter, fought tirelessly to achieve this historic bout, and today it is a marvelous realization. Congratulations, champion! We’ll see you on Martes de Cafe!

In New York, there was a rematch. O’Shaquie Foster regained the WBC super featherweight world championship in a split decision against the man who took that title from him, the Brazilian Robson Conceciao. They have fought 24 rounds, Two split decisions, that rare type of combination that makes all the rounds so close and difficult to score.

In Costa Rica, Yokasta Valle was crowned the new WBC strawweight champion; another case of someone who had been waiting for this moment for many years. Congratulations, Yokasta!

Did you know that…?

Last Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of the most iconic sporting event in history: The Rumble in the Jungle. George Foreman, who was the WBC heavyweight champion, had just knocked out in just two rounds those who had beaten Muhammad Ali (Joe Frazier and Ken Norton), a hot favorite, and that fight in the heart of Africa saw the greatest in history knock out in eight brilliantly innovative rounds of genius.

Today`s Anecdote

In 1986 I was heading to Boston to continue my high school studies at Winchedon School in Massachusetts.

“My son: come with me to Puerto Rico, and from there you fly to Boston.”

“I want to visit my dear Yamil, also meet with my beloved champions: Wilfredo Benítez, Wilfredo Gómez, Sugar de León, Carlos Ortiz and many more friends.”

One night, my father was busy with meetings and had a gala he needed to attend so my uncle Antonio Esper took me to dinner, and to old San Juan for a walk. My uncle was always special, like a second father, because he taught me many things. That night he taught me rum… It turns out that when I returned to the hotel I was starving, but they only served room service in the pool area. It was around three or four in the morning, and I ordered my hamburger… Suddenly, I opened my eyes and it was already daylight, they were setting up the pool chairs, I ran to the room, as my dad was waking up. I told him that I fell asleep beside the pool. Later, when he saw me and my uncle Toño, my dad suggested innocently: “What do you think, Toño? My little boy was so tired that he fell asleep poolside” We looked at each other with complicity and my uncle said: “Yes, Pepe, this poor guy was very tired from the trip and from studying for his return to school.”

I appreciate your comments at [email protected]