WBC #3, IBF #3, WBO #3 lightweight contender and U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) will make his main event debut this Friday at Norfolk’s Scope Arena, where he’ll take on IBF #6, WBC #9, WBO #13 ranked Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) in a 10-round showdown. Davis will top the most significant boxing card at the storied venue since Norfolk legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker defended his welterweight crown against Buddy McGirt in October 1994.

Keyshawn Davis: “It’s not going to be beautiful. There’s going to be blood everywhere. His nose might be a little lopsided after. But, I respect you, Gustavo. You are an amazing fighter. I appreciate you for taking the fight in my hometown, but I’m going to f**k you up.”

Gustavo Lemos: “I don’t see any difference between this and my last fights…I wish him good luck on Friday, and tell him to be careful.”

* * *

Keyshawn’s two brothers will also be featured. His older brother, junior welterweight Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs), will fight Yeis Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder, while his younger brother, Keon Davis, makes his professional debut in a four-round junior middleweight tilt versus Jalen Moore (1-1, 1 KO).