Keyshawn Davis 134.2 vs. Gustavo Lemos 141.4
(WBO International, IBF Intercontinental and WBC USA lightweight titles, however Lemos was overweight and therefore ineligible to win the titles)
Troy Isley 158.9 vs. Tyler Howard 159.8
Abdullah Mason 135.7 vs. Yohan Vasquez 134.2
Kelvin Davis 142.5 vs. Yeis Solano 142.7
Austin Deanda 158.3 vs. DeAundre Pettus 159.9
Keon Davis 148.7 vs. Jalen Moore 150.4
Robert Meriwether III 131.7 vs. Eric Howard 131.4
Raeese Aleem 126.9 vs. Derlyn Hernandez 126.9
Venue: Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+
Surprised this fight is still happening – they’re a full weight class apart (technically two weight classes apart)
Lemos fought at 140 in April. Why on earth would anyone, especially Lemos & his team, think he can make 135?
– Wow, 6 pounds overweight on a 135-pound max weight fight………..
I concur with all of the statements before mine, makes this more of a difficult fight than it already was.
Once again, another fighter (Lemos) missed the weight limit to gain an advantage(s) on fight night.
This is all designed to cheat for a possible victory, and fighters take that chance because some fans (or many) will accept a possible victory by wrongful acts.
There is nothing fair about one fighter making weight through extra effort/s (Davis) and another fighter (Lemos) purposely missing weight to use less energy/efforts before fight night. These things have a slight tendency to occur in big fights.
Such wrongful acts are purely intentional, and no fighter should receive an excuse(s) or a “pass” for it. If Lemos defeats Davis, I believe objective fans should not celebrate it. If Davis wins, it remains sad because Davis had to confront more potential danger defeating a cheating fighter – boxing is already dangerous on equal grounds, a wrongful act(s) may sharply increase the danger.
Davis should not fight Lemos. Lemos should receive a heavy suspension from boxing authorities and pay a heavy fine to Davis and/or to boxing authorities. Otherwise, missing weight for a big fight will increase.
Ray Robinson used to fight middleweights when he only weighed 150. Charley Burley would fight guys that outweighed him by
15-20 pounds. Back in the day that was the
only way many of those fighters could get fights. There were no rehydration clauses.
Fans were not outraged just because one guy was 10 pounds heavier than the other guy. Weight classes back then went 135, 147, 160, 175, HWT. There were no super or
junior weight classes. Those were real men
back then. They didn’t wear earrings and
walk around with man buns on top of their
heads. They didn’t walk into churches wearing flip flops and shorts. They didn’t let
women fill combat roles in the military. No
women cops or correctional officers. Men
knew what was expected of them back then.
Welcome to the 21st century. God help us.
Who are you preaching too, many of us no the game or have also been in it, now go sit yo (A)ss down, Pastor!
You must wear a man bun. Or wear an earring. Something must have triggered you.
Blunderpluss, you make some good points about present day men being softer than back in the day, but for someone who has fought in the regional Golden Gloves at 165 lbs and won, sparring the 178 lbs regional champion in our gym, was a tough proposition, he was too strong. Same as in wrestling. If fighters are of equal ability and are in different weight classes, the heavier fighter wins outright 9 out of 10. Similarly to my age 50 plus Senior Softball team that I play tournaments for. As a 50 Major player and team, we will beat an age 55 Major team 9 out of 10 times, which is why we have to give them 5 runs to balance it out if we play them.
These guys today are obsessed with trying to gain every little advantage. Men of old
would not be deterred by those things. They
would just fight. If they lost, they lost. They
would not make excuses, and they would not take the other guy to court and sue him.
Billy Conn took on Joe Louis and never gave
a rip about a weight advantage. Conn lost,
but he made no excuses about weight. I
weighed 145 and could never find a sparring
partner that wasn’t bigger than me. Them’s
the breaks.
I had once spotted an opponent a lot more than 6 lbs and won.
Once upon a time, Lemos was the IBF mandatory at lightweight for quite awhile, if I recall correctly, and they stripped his ranking because he missed weight in like a tune-up fight so he moved up to 140. It seems as if now he’s outgrown that weight as well.
It wasn’t like Lemos couldn’t make 139.5 lbs, to make it look like he was trying to make it down to the 130s?
He’ll probably sacrifice some pay. If the guy that made 135 is cool w/ fighting a welterweight at the scales (though a small welterweight), then all is good for the fight to go on.
Lemos probably was trying to be like Ryan Garcia vs Haney, coming in heavy and you are still going to fight.