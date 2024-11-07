Keyshawn Davis 134.2 vs. Gustavo Lemos 141.4

(WBO International, IBF Intercontinental and WBC USA lightweight titles, however Lemos was overweight and therefore ineligible to win the titles)

Troy Isley 158.9 vs. Tyler Howard 159.8

Abdullah Mason 135.7 vs. Yohan Vasquez 134.2

Kelvin Davis 142.5 vs. Yeis Solano 142.7

Austin Deanda 158.3 vs. DeAundre Pettus 159.9

Keon Davis 148.7 vs. Jalen Moore 150.4

Robert Meriwether III 131.7 vs. Eric Howard 131.4

Raeese Aleem 126.9 vs. Derlyn Hernandez 126.9

Venue: Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+