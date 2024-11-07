November 7, 2024
Boxing News

Jesse Hart Headlines Nov 22 in Philly

Two-time world title challenger Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (31-3, 25 KOs) will defend his home turf when he battles Ricardo Adrian “Tyson” Luna (27-12-2, 17 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight bout in the main event on Friday, November 22 at the Liacouras Center on the University of Temple campus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

All in all, on the card will be five Philly fighters, and two Pennsylvania fighters and three New Jersey fighters within driving distance of the Liacouras Center. The show will be streamed live on a PPV by Radiant TV.

Ennis/BAM Final Press Conference
Keyshawn makes weight, Lemos heavy

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • “The show will be streamed live on a PPV by Radiant TV.”
    – When is the PPV madness ever going to end???

    Reply

  • Jesse Hart was supposedly in the running to get the next fight with David Benavidez. That wouldn’t have turned out well.

    Reply
    • >