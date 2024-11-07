Two-time world title challenger Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (31-3, 25 KOs) will defend his home turf when he battles Ricardo Adrian “Tyson” Luna (27-12-2, 17 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight bout in the main event on Friday, November 22 at the Liacouras Center on the University of Temple campus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

All in all, on the card will be five Philly fighters, and two Pennsylvania fighters and three New Jersey fighters within driving distance of the Liacouras Center. The show will be streamed live on a PPV by Radiant TV.