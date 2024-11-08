IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis and WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) and their respective opponents, Karen Chukhadzhian and Pedro Guevara, held their final press conference at the 2300 Arena today ahead of their world championship bouts on Saturday live on DAZN from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Boots Ennis: “I’m not going to lie, he’s getting knocked out on Saturday. We’re gonna have some fun, we’re gonna put on a show. It doesn’t matter what he does, we’re going to put on a show and make a big statement Saturday night. We’re gonna have a party.”

Karen Chukhadzhian: “I’m ready for Saturday night as the last two years we have worked so hard and have got better each day. I’m going to show my improvements to people. Of course I’m going to fight him (Ennis) you will see a great fight. I’m here to be a world champion and that’s why I’m here and to prove it to people.”

Jesse Rodriguez: “To share the card with “Boots” Ennis, one of the best in all of boxing, is an honor and a huge opportunity to expose my career to the East Coast fans. I’m just blessed to be sharing a card with Boots at the end of the day”

Pedro Guevara: “I really prepared for this bout as I’ve been waiting for this many times. I’m prepared physically and mentally for this bout and I know Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez is a great fighter and the best in the division and we want to be an honorable opponent for him. We don’t take this easily and I respect this sport and my opponent. Boxing is a beautiful sport right now.”