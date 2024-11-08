November 7, 2024
Boxing News

Matias-Ramirez Final Press Conference

Dsc06076
Photo: Fresh Productions Boxing

Former world champion and IBF #5 ranked junior welterweight Subriel Matías “el Orgullo de Maternillo” (20-2, 20 KOs) and Roberto “El Rifle” Ramírez (26-3-1, 19 KOs) faced off at the final press conference in advance of Saturday’s ten round $39.99 PPV clash at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

Roberto Ramírez: “I’ve come prepared and ready for a war, to represent Mexico and to give a good show in front of those present for this event of ‘Haitians’ against Mexicans.”

Subriel Matías: “Haha! He called me ‘Haitian’. This is the end, haha. First of all, I thank God for this opportunity following my defeat on June 15th. I’m active five months since that fight. I want to say so many things, but really, I want my next performances to speak for me, and I’m the pride of Maternillo, I’ll see you all on Saturday, and this is ‘Taínos vs. Aztecas’”.

Ennis/BAM Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>