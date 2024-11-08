Former world champion and IBF #5 ranked junior welterweight Subriel Matías “el Orgullo de Maternillo” (20-2, 20 KOs) and Roberto “El Rifle” Ramírez (26-3-1, 19 KOs) faced off at the final press conference in advance of Saturday’s ten round $39.99 PPV clash at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

Roberto Ramírez: “I’ve come prepared and ready for a war, to represent Mexico and to give a good show in front of those present for this event of ‘Haitians’ against Mexicans.”

Subriel Matías: “Haha! He called me ‘Haitian’. This is the end, haha. First of all, I thank God for this opportunity following my defeat on June 15th. I’m active five months since that fight. I want to say so many things, but really, I want my next performances to speak for me, and I’m the pride of Maternillo, I’ll see you all on Saturday, and this is ‘Taínos vs. Aztecas’”.