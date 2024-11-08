In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, WBC #5, IBF #7 rated Osleys Iglesias (13-0, 12 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Petro Ivanov (18-1-2, 13 KOs) on Thursday night at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Southpaw Iglesias dropped Ivanov with a straight left in round five. Ivanov beat the count but the referee ruled he was unable to continue. Time was :40. Iglesias retained his IBO title.

Two-time middleweight title challenger Steven Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) scored a first round knockout against Fernando Farias (12-3-3, 4 KOs) in a super middleweight bout. Time was 2:36.