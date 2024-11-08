November 8, 2024
Boxing News

Young-Moses Saturday in Canada

Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) presents Canadian super middleweights Ryan Young (16-5, 11 KOs) and Samuel Moses (8-0-1, 7 KOs) clashing in a 10 round main event for the WBC US Silver title on Saturday night at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

“It’s great when you have two Canadians fighting for a WBC North American regional belt and both fighters will be eager to win this fight and progress in the WBC rankings,” said Otter.

The undercard for the event will see heavy hitting middleweight Triston Brookes (8-0, 8 KOs) take on Nestor Fabian Faccio (18-15-2, 10 KOs), super middleweight Canadian champion John Michael Bianco (7-1, 3 KOs) against David Romero (26-13-1, 5 KOs) and two female bouts will grace the undercard. Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on 3LPTV, beginning at 7:00 PM EST.

