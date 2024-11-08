Tonight’s ESPN+ clash between WBC #3 lightweight Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Lemos is on. The bout, taking place at the Scope Arena in in Norfolk, Virginia, was in jeopardy after Lemos weighed in 6.4 pounds over the lightweight limit. The Virginia Athletic Commission then required Lemos to weigh 146 pounds or less at a same-day weigh-in this morning. Lemos scaled in at 144.6 pounds so the bout will proceed.
Since Lemus is not in good physical condition I pick David tko 7
If he’s only 144 now after weighing in at 141, then he didn’t try and make weight. No dehydration. They will probably be a similar weight when they hit the ring.